Awareness seminar calls for effective efforts to fight drug abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The speakers at an awareness seminar on Thursday called for collective and effective measures to curb use of drug among youth and serious social issues arising out of it.

The one-day seminar was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCECVE) on prevention of increasing drug use among youth and elimination of crime.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness and awareness regarding the increasing use of drugs among the youth and the serious social and security issues arising out of it.

Dr Qasim Khan, Director General of KPCECVE in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of community involvement and collective efforts in the fight against drug abuse.

He said that drug addiction among the youth increases tendency to engage in criminal activities, adding that it was an alarming issue that not only threatens the health and future of the youth but also the wider security concerns in the region.

He said that the aim of KPCECVE was to promote dialogue for lasting solutions to these problems and to provide a platform for all partners where they can come up with better strategies for protection, guidance and rehabilitation of youth. Can discuss effective measures.

Chief Coordination Officer of KPCECVE Dr Ayaz Khan, while addressing the seminar, said that early knowledge about the hazards of drug use was very important.

He said it was responsibility of healthcare professionals, educationists and policy makers to play their imperative role in providing a support system for the recovery of affected individuals.

He said that the launch of programs to prevent drug abuse among youth under the auspices of educational institutions like Khyber Medical University was the need of the hour.

Dr Ayaz Khan called for collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations to develop a comprehensive strategy for drug prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Professor Dr Abdul Rahman, head of the Islamic Center University of Peshawar, while speaking about the use of drugs in Islam, emphasized that islam strictly prohibits the use of narcotic substances, and also advocates compassion and rehabilitation for those suffering from the addiction so that they could quit drugs and become useful citizens of the society.

In the seminar, renowned psychologists, health experts and KPCECVE officials shed light on the causes of drug use and the harms and dangers arising from it, and the role of family and educational institutions in preventing drug use.

Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University Peshawar Dr Ziaul Haque highlighted the responsibility of educational institutions in creating awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and guiding students towards a healthy and useful life.

He said that KMU was not only educational centers but also useful platforms for creating awareness and promoting positive values among students.

He said that the fight against drug abuse requires the joint effort of teachers, parents and the wider society.

At the end of the seminar, various recommendations were made for public and private educational institutions to prevent drug abuse among the youth while the participants urged the civil society to develop long-term programs for drug abuse prevention and rehabilitation.