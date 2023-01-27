UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Awareness seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar was held at Government Millat Degree College GM Abad under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ hospital.

The speakers, including Psychiatry expert Dr Husnain Chatha, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar Khan, Medical Social Welfare Officer Ayesha Anjum, principal, teachers and students were also present.

The speakers said teachers' role was very vital to sensitize students about hazardous effects of narcotics.

They urged the students to focus on their education and try to save themselves from all typesof social evils.

Related Topics

Education Anjuman Turkish Lira All From Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

13 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

29 minutes ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

54 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.