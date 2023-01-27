Awareness seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar was held at Government Millat Degree College GM Abad under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ hospital.

The speakers, including Psychiatry expert Dr Husnain Chatha, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar Khan, Medical Social Welfare Officer Ayesha Anjum, principal, teachers and students were also present.

The speakers said teachers' role was very vital to sensitize students about hazardous effects of narcotics.

They urged the students to focus on their education and try to save themselves from all typesof social evils.