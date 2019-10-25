Awareness seminar held at FJMU

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Provincial Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a seminar was arranged on World Arthritis Day as well as Osteoporosis Day by Arthritis Foundation Department of Medicine of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

Vice Chancellor FMJU Prof. Amir Zaman attended the seminar as a guest of honour. Dr. Nighat Meer, Dr. Tahir, Dr.

Bilal Azeem, Dr. Mubashir, other Doctors and large number of medical students also attended the seminar.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman Khan said that purpose of this seminar was to create awareness among the masses regarding Arthritis.

He said that FJMU always according to its traditions arranged such seminars on important issues to educate the people.