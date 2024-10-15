Awareness Seminar Held At Girls College Sanghar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director of the Sanghar Ombudsman Office organized a seminar at the government girls degree college Sanghar.
The event aimed to raise awareness among students about the role and procedures of the Ombudsman’s office.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, addressing the students' queries, the Regional Director explained that if any individual, including those within educational institutions, has a complaint against any provincial department, they can simply write an application on plain paper and submit it with out any fee, to the Ombudsman’s office in Sanghar.
The seminar saw active participation from students, who engaged enthusiastically and asked questions regarding their concerns.
He assured that the complaints would be addressed efficiently.
The Regional Director also commended the talent and confidence of the students and lecturers, expressing optimism about their future, noting that the confidence displayed by the girls indicated that future generations would be educated and skilled. Principal Shabeela Shaheen informed about efforts to improve performance and the standard of education in the institute.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Event held to mark White Cane Safety Day1 minute ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers1 minute ago
-
Meeting discuss construction of Nursing College in Upper Chitral1 minute ago
-
Grand operation launched against illegal gold mining11 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered; uncle arrested11 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifters gang busted11 minutes ago
-
Governor for implementing job quota of differently-abled persons11 minutes ago
-
Dera police making all out efforts to control crime11 minutes ago
-
Two SHOs appointed21 minutes ago
-
Tank administration takes steps to ensure basic necessities of life for citizens21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation31 minutes ago