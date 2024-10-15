Open Menu

Awareness Seminar Held At Girls College Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Awareness seminar held at girls college Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director of the Sanghar Ombudsman Office organized a seminar at the government girls degree college Sanghar.

The event aimed to raise awareness among students about the role and procedures of the Ombudsman’s office.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, addressing the students' queries, the Regional Director explained that if any individual, including those within educational institutions, has a complaint against any provincial department, they can simply write an application on plain paper and submit it with out any fee, to the Ombudsman’s office in Sanghar.

The seminar saw active participation from students, who engaged enthusiastically and asked questions regarding their concerns.

He assured that the complaints would be addressed efficiently.

The Regional Director also commended the talent and confidence of the students and lecturers, expressing optimism about their future, noting that the confidence displayed by the girls indicated that future generations would be educated and skilled. Principal Shabeela Shaheen informed about efforts to improve performance and the standard of education in the institute.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Sanghar Event From Government

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

48 minutes ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

1 hour ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

1 hour ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

17 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

17 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

17 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan