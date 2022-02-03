Awareness seminar held at Government College University

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar was held on Thursday at Government College University (GCU) to raise the importance of vote among youth.

The seminar was held at GCU's auditorium with the cooperation of Election Commission, which was attended by a large number of teachers and students.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Election Commission Director Media Coordination Quratul Ain Fatima, District Election Commissioner Lahore Syed Basit Ali, Deputy Director Gender Affairs Maham Qadir and Election Commission Public Relations officer Huda Ali Gohar addressed the seminar.

The officials said that the public relations wing of the commission had launched a campaign to raise awareness among the public, especially students and youth, and the seminar was a part of it. The Primary aim of the campaign was to raise the awareness among youth about the electoral process, registration and casting of vote, they added.

They said that it was the constitutional obligation of the commission to ensure participation of transgenders, disabled persons and minorities in the electoral process and the commission had taken various effective measures for the purpose.

They said that the election commission with the cooperation of NADRA had started a registration campaign of women to remove the gender difference in the voter lists and it was continued in 83 districts across the country since 2017.

District Election Commissioner Lahore said that it was the basic duty of the commission to prepare transparent and comprehensive voter lists. He said that the commission had recently started review of the lists and upcoming local body elections in Punjab and general elections 2023 would be held as per revised lists.

He said that as per Election law 2017, any voter could move application for registration of his vote on permanent or temporary address, mentioned on his national identity card (NIC). He appealed to all the participants to get their votes registered.

The vice chancellor also appreciated steps taken by the commission and assured his cooperation for voter awareness.