Awareness Seminar Held At NTU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Awareness seminar held at NTU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar on 'Road Safety Hi Aap Ki Zindgi Ha' was held at the National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad on Thursday.

The seminar was held in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorways Police Sector-I M4 and Road Safety Club NTU.

SSP Motorways M4 Ch Atta Muhammad Gujjar and Assistant Professor Farooq Ahmed from Road Safety Club and a large number of students participated in it.

Inspector Muhammad Jaffar Hussain briefed the participants and urged students to implementanti-corona SOPs during travelling and follow traffic rules.

