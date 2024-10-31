Awareness Seminar Held At Sialkot University On World Mental Health Day
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Department of Psychology of the University of Sialkot (USKT) organised an awareness seminar on the topic of 'Mental Health and Workplace Stress: Finding Balance for a Healthier Life' to mark the World Mental Health Day at the university.
According to the university spokesman, the seminar was followed by an awareness walk, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, along with deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students.
The guest speaker was Assistant Professor at the International Institute of Science, Arts, and Technology (IISAT), Gujranwala, Dr. Muneeb Ahmed Toor.
The seminar began with interactive activities like myths and facts and a spelling competition to engage students.
Dr. Muneeb discussed ways to handle work stress and improve emotional health, offering practical advice on managing it and improving mental well-being. He also explained how regular exercise, quality sleep, balanced eating and counseling could greatly reduce stress levels.
There was a presentation of skit dramas by students of Department of Psychology to highlight the importance of mental health in people's lives.
The seminar concluded with a certificate distribution, where Head of Department of Psychology Anna Sharif presented Dr. Muneeb with a souvenir and students with certificates.
