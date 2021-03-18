UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Seminar Held For Lucrative Sugar Cane Production, Increasing Per Acre Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Awareness seminar held for lucrative Sugar cane production, increasing per acre yield

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar was organized here on other day with collaboration of Fauji Fertilizer Company Nawabshah Region and Habib Sugar Mills Nawabshah for sugarcane growers on profitable cultivation of sugarcane and increasing per acre .

Addressing the seminar Deputy Manager FFC Farm Advisory Center Hyderabad, emphasized on the use of balanced fertilizers in sugarcane production and asked the farmers to ensure usage of balanced fertilizers in the sugarcane crop especially potash fertilizers.

Qadeer Ahmed, Regional Manager, FFC, advised the farmers to use the free agricultural services provided by the FFC, especially the soil and water analysis facility. Habib Sugar Mills Deputy General Manager cane Hasnain Khan Jaffri and Manager Research and Development Tariq Saleem gave a message on modern mechanical cultivation of sugarcane and prevention of diseases.

Director Chemicals HSM invited as special guest stressed that modern methods of sugarcane cultivation and use of balanced fertilizers are crucial to increase per acre sugarcane production.

Director Information, Shaheed Benazir Abad Shafiq Memon, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Ayaz Ahmad Jamali, Ejaz Ali Tiyno specially attended the meeting. FFC District Cell Officer Shehzad Anwar and Agriculture Officer Umer islam also addressed the seminar.

A large number of farmers participated in the seminar and appreciated for organizing seminar and expressed their views that such informative seminars for farmers should be organized. It should be held from time to time so that innovation in agriculture and scientific knowledge reach the farmers. Later a documentary film based on cultivation methods was also screened for guidance of farmers

Related Topics

Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Water Agriculture Company Hyderabad Nawabshah From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Husein Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

16 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

36 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

36 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

44 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.