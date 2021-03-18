Awareness seminar held for lucrative Sugar cane production, increasing per acre yield

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar was organized here on other day with collaboration of Fauji Fertilizer Company Nawabshah Region and Habib Sugar Mills Nawabshah for sugarcane growers on profitable cultivation of sugarcane and increasing per acre .

Addressing the seminar Deputy Manager FFC Farm Advisory Center Hyderabad, emphasized on the use of balanced fertilizers in sugarcane production and asked the farmers to ensure usage of balanced fertilizers in the sugarcane crop especially potash fertilizers.

Qadeer Ahmed, Regional Manager, FFC, advised the farmers to use the free agricultural services provided by the FFC, especially the soil and water analysis facility. Habib Sugar Mills Deputy General Manager cane Hasnain Khan Jaffri and Manager Research and Development Tariq Saleem gave a message on modern mechanical cultivation of sugarcane and prevention of diseases.

Director Chemicals HSM invited as special guest stressed that modern methods of sugarcane cultivation and use of balanced fertilizers are crucial to increase per acre sugarcane production.

Director Information, Shaheed Benazir Abad Shafiq Memon, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Ayaz Ahmad Jamali, Ejaz Ali Tiyno specially attended the meeting. FFC District Cell Officer Shehzad Anwar and Agriculture Officer Umer islam also addressed the seminar.

A large number of farmers participated in the seminar and appreciated for organizing seminar and expressed their views that such informative seminars for farmers should be organized. It should be held from time to time so that innovation in agriculture and scientific knowledge reach the farmers. Later a documentary film based on cultivation methods was also screened for guidance of farmers