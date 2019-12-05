Awareness seminar held on National Voters Day

National Voters Day was celebrated on Thursday in Tando Allahyar district to create awareness in public about the importance of vote and the voters

The District Election Commission, in collaboration with the district administration, has organized a seminar at Press Club which was attended by the The District Election Commissioner, the Chairmen district council and Municipal Committee and other officials of district administration.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Sajjad Khattak said vote is a basic right of an individual who had a computerized National Identity Card while election commission had tried its best to provide awareness and guidance to the people about importance of the vote.

He said it was ECP's responsibility to take steps for providing equal opportunities and facilities for all candidates so that maximum people could participate in election process.

He said it was basic objective of ECP to conduct free and fair election therefore people should register their votes at proper places.

The ECP has arranged awareness camp at Tando Adam road while display centres would soon be established at different places in the district so that people could check their votes in the voter lists, Khatak said and appealed the people, who has CNIC, particularly women to register their voters without any delay.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Hafeez Leghari said vote was a national obligation which has a great importance. People must use their right of franchise to elect their representative so that democratic process could flourish in the country, he added.

The Chairman District Council Makhdoom Ali Muhammad Walhari, Chairman Municipal Committee Syed Imdad Ali Shah Rizvi, Fozia Khaskheli of NRSP and others also addressed the seminar.