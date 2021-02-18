Awareness seminar held on Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Paktunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulation at Deputy Commissioner Office.

The KPRA officials gave a detailed briefing to representatives of government and private organizations about registration process with KPRA and Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulation 2020.

The KPRA Additional Collector South Region, Muhamad Imran, Deputy Director Communication Aftab Ahmed and Assistant Collector Abdul Wahab gave answers to various questions of the participants and assured full support on behalf of KPRA.

Assistant Collector, Abdul Wahab briefed the participants about registration process and various aspects of tax collection and gave training on filing tax returns.

The KPRA Additional Collector assured to resolve all issues of relating to the revenue department and said that such awareness seminars would be held in future for better understanding of withholding agents and taxation process.

The participants of the seminar appreciated KAPA efforts for facilitating tax payers in filing returns and organizing such a detailed briefing on sale tax on Service and Withholding Regulations.