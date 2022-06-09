Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Paraplegic Center Hayatabad here on Thursday arranged an awareness seminar in connection with World Clubfoot Day to raise public awareness about the timely treatment of congenital crooked feet in children.

Chief Executive Officer of the organization Dr Muhammad Ilyas Syed said that in a short span of four years since the establishment of Clubfoot Clinic at Paraplegic Center Peshawar in 2018, the institution had successfully treated the birth defects of more than 1,800 children and had helped hundreds of thousands of helpless parents.

Physical Rehab Programme Manager, Red Cross, Ammad Al-Debi and Country Manager Farukh praised the organisation's active role, saying that after the Paraplegic Center Pakistan, it had emerged as the only national institution for the effective treatment of spinal cord patients and the injured of civil war in Afghanistan.

Chairman Paraplegic Center Zia-ur-Rehman met patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and inspected various areas of the hospital including private rooms and orthopedic workshops. At the end of the ceremony, gifts were exchanged.