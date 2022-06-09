UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar Held On World Clubfoot Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

Paraplegic Center Hayatabad here on Thursday arranged an awareness seminar in connection with World Clubfoot Day to raise public awareness about the timely treatment of congenital crooked feet in children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Paraplegic Center Hayatabad here on Thursday arranged an awareness seminar in connection with World Clubfoot Day to raise public awareness about the timely treatment of congenital crooked feet in children.

Chief Executive Officer of the organization Dr Muhammad Ilyas Syed said that in a short span of four years since the establishment of Clubfoot Clinic at Paraplegic Center Peshawar in 2018, the institution had successfully treated the birth defects of more than 1,800 children and had helped hundreds of thousands of helpless parents.

Physical Rehab Programme Manager, Red Cross, Ammad Al-Debi and Country Manager Farukh praised the organisation's active role, saying that after the Paraplegic Center Pakistan, it had emerged as the only national institution for the effective treatment of spinal cord patients and the injured of civil war in Afghanistan.

Chairman Paraplegic Center Zia-ur-Rehman met patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and inspected various areas of the hospital including private rooms and orthopedic workshops. At the end of the ceremony, gifts were exchanged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Peshawar World 2018 From

Recent Stories

PM for parliamentary debate, resolution to condemn ..

PM for parliamentary debate, resolution to condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous rema ..

40 seconds ago
 Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill: prosecutor ..

Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill: prosecutors

42 seconds ago
 Theater festival concludes at Punjab Arts Council ..

Theater festival concludes at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 DC gets additional charge of DG HDA

DC gets additional charge of DG HDA

2 minutes ago
 Opposition leader seeks NA speaker's ruling on res ..

Opposition leader seeks NA speaker's ruling on resignation of Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA awards construction contract of Phase-I Grea ..

WAPDA awards construction contract of Phase-I Greater Karachi Water Supply Schem ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.