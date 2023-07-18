Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal punishment

Reform Support Unit of the Department of Education in collaboration with UNICEF organized an awareness program for the teachers community regarding the prevention of corporal punishment rules and regulations under Act 2016 in educational institutions of Sindh Province

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Reform Support Unit of the Department of Education in collaboration with UNICEF organized an awareness program for the teachers community regarding the prevention of corporal punishment rules and regulations under Act 2016 in educational institutions of Sindh Province.

Addressing the seminar at a local hotel, Chief Advisor Curriculum Wing and Focal Person Education Department Dr Fauzia Khan, Education Specialist UNICEF Asif Abrar, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, Child Protection Officer Muslim Farooq, Principal Humaira Mir, Shahnaz Lakho and other speakers said that Sindh Government has framed laws regarding prevention of corporal punishment to children, which aims at ensuring protection and safety of children and taking measures for all types of punishments to children.

Speakers appealed to teachers to teach children with love and affection so that they become a good citizen of the society after completing their education.

On the occasion Education consultant UNICEF Sidra Sadozai informed about Act 2016 regarding prevention of corporal punishment.

She said that Act 2016 was imposed by the Sindh Government for prevention from corporal punishment to children for which Child Protection Centers and committees were formed at district level so that legal action could be initiated against contraveners against physical abuse.

She said that awareness seminars are being organized by committees in different areas of the province to inform about the rights and physical punishment prevention.

She said that in case of any such incidence of punishment or misbehaving with child, the report shall be immediately communicated to Police 15, Helpline 1121 of Child Protection Authority or to the concerned district official of Sindh Child Protection Authority.

Consultant UNICEF said that work is in progress in different districts of Sindh on the prevention of such incidents, by UNICEF and Education department Sindh.

Director General PITE Nusrat Kalhoro, Deputy Director Education Anwar Ali Channa, Javed Ahmed Unar, District Coordinator RSU Maroof Bhatti, Deen Muhammad Pathan, Taluka Education Officials of all tehsils of division, Principals of schools and headmistresses attended the seminar.