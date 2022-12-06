Awareness seminar held to observe National Voters Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (ECP), Sukkur, Azizullah Abbasi has said that 60 percent population of the country consists of youth whose right to exercise their verdict as registered voters is also of national importance.

Speaking in an awareness seminar in connection of national Voters Day, at the district council hall Sukkur, he said that the importance of casting vote is also a must for the consolidation of the democratic process as it is the best way to bring a positive change in the system of governance in the country.

Speakers at a seminar called for increasing the number of polling stations for female voters besides facilitating them to cast vote near their homes.

The speakers stressed the need for creating awareness among people about their constitutional right to vote.

They said that citizens could play a vital role in national development by using their right of franchise in elections.

People from different walks of life including officials of education, social welfare and local government attended the seminar.