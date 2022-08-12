Awareness seminar held to promote girls' education in Shaheed Benazirabad

On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari organized an awareness seminar at Government Girls High School-1 Sakrand and New Oxford School Sakrand with the coordination of school administration in order to promote education of girl students and to resolve facing issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari organized an awareness seminar at Government Girls High School-1 Sakrand and New Oxford School Sakrand with the coordination of school administration in order to promote education of girl students and to resolve facing issues.

Addressing the seminar Regional Director Ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari said that education of girls is necessary that require special attention of parents as saying goes one literate woman educates the whole family.

He said government was focusing special attention on the education of girls but for ill fate the parents' attention in low on this side.

He said that in order to plug the gap Provincial Ombudsman has directed to organize awareness seminars throughout the province in this regard.

He said that today's seminar is a link of the series.

Regional Director through this platform called upon schools' administrations of all districts of the division to visit his office along with an application containing any issues and complaints.

He said that the genuine issues would be settled on priority basis and related departments would be made bound to resolve the issues.

He was of the opinion that SMC Funds utilizing powers shall be held by female teachers as this office is receiving complaints regarding misappropriation of these funds as male chairman show negligence. He said that funds meant for girl students shall be delivered to them and enquiry would be conducted in case of any slackness.

Regional Director ensured his full administrative cooperation to school administration. Earlier the school administration presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak as gift to guest while Taluka Education Officer Rizwana Magsi and Headmistress Shabana Keerio thanked Regional Director for organizing awareness seminar.

The seminar was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Junaid Alam, Director Safe Schools Imam Bux Aresar, Taluka Education Officer Secondary Mumtaz Jamali, Taluka Education Officer Primary Syed Qurban Shah, Taluka Education Officer Rizwana Magsi, Chairman CDF Abdul Hameed Arain, senior journalist Qazi Javed Ahmed, teachers and students in large numbers.