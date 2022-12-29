Awareness seminar held to reduce plastic related pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM), Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday organized an awareness-creating seminar, aiming to reduce plastic pollution.

The main objective of the awareness seminar was to inform and sensitize students and the public about plastic-borne diseases and to highlight measures that can help reduction of plastic pollution.

Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Anwar Khan, Chairman Environmental Sciences Department Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Professor Dr. Dilawar Farhan Shams and Ayaz Ali Program Officer Pakistan Red crescent Society highlighted the importance and objectives of the seminar.

Dr. Hameeda Bibi from AWKUM gave a briefing on the mechanism of micro-plastic accumulation and its uptake in soil and plant systems.

DG EPA, Anwar Khan said that from 1st February, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is imposing a complete ban on the use of all types of plastic in the province from February 1.

He said that KP is the only province that has formulated a climate change policy and established an improvement fund for the reduction of environmental pollution.

Deputy Manager WSSCM, Muhammad Ishaq briefed that the company is collecting and disposing 180 tons of garbage from Mardan city daily in which more than 7.3% is plastic waste. He said that our failure to reduce plastic use would negatively impact the existing environmental system.