Awareness Seminar Highlights Heatstroke Risks In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Awareness seminar on heatstroke was organized by Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh at the District Council Hall on Friday. The seminar, attended by students and citizens, aimed to educate people about the risks and prevention of heatstroke.
According to rescue spokesman, experts warned that the risk of heatstroke has increased due to the severity of the weather and emphasized the importance of knowing how to prevent it.
A practical demonstration of rescuing a heatstroke patient was also given by Rescue 1122 personnel.
ADC revenue Irshad Bhatti stressed that heatstroke can become a disaster and highlighted the district administration's efforts to provide awareness and allocate cooling centers in schools, colleges, and government offices. The current temperature in Muzaffargarh has reached 41 degrees, making heatstroke prevention crucial.
APP/sbn/378
Recent Stories
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness seminar highlights heatstroke risks in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Eight drug suppliers arrested6 minutes ago
-
United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires6 minutes ago
-
NDU delegation visits Parliament House6 minutes ago
-
Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel6 minutes ago
-
SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani6 minutes ago
-
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India10 minutes ago
-
Open Court held to address public complaints16 minutes ago
-
Business idea competition concludes at University of Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Bar Association stands with armed forces against Indian aggression: Attaullah26 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested26 minutes ago
-
3 new enforcement stations approved for Khanewal36 minutes ago