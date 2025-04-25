Open Menu

Awareness Seminar Highlights Heatstroke Risks In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Awareness seminar on heatstroke was organized by Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh at the District Council Hall on Friday. The seminar, attended by students and citizens, aimed to educate people about the risks and prevention of heatstroke.

According to rescue spokesman, experts warned that the risk of heatstroke has increased due to the severity of the weather and emphasized the importance of knowing how to prevent it.

A practical demonstration of rescuing a heatstroke patient was also given by Rescue 1122 personnel.

ADC revenue Irshad Bhatti stressed that heatstroke can become a disaster and highlighted the district administration's efforts to provide awareness and allocate cooling centers in schools, colleges, and government offices. The current temperature in Muzaffargarh has reached 41 degrees, making heatstroke prevention crucial.

