Open Menu

Awareness Seminar & Medical Screening Camp Held At SALU

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Awareness seminar & medical screening camp held at SALU

The Department of Pharmacy, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with Pharma Society, on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar and medical screening camp regarding hypertension and diabetes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Department of Pharmacy, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with Pharma Society, on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar and medical screening camp regarding hypertension and diabetes.

Talking to the participants, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that the Drug Regulatory Authority makes cognitive efforts for the good quality of medicines adding that our graduates will perform their duties in the market with utmost devotion for the service of the humanity.

He stressed the students to promote a sense of health education in society against various diseases. Dr. Ibupoto appreciated the contribution of the Chairman of the Department of Pharmacy, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sami for organizing this event in a befitting manner. With his constant guidance, our graduates are performing their jobs in the best manner.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof.

Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari said this event will promote a sense of awareness among the students because our students are the ambassadors of the community. During the course of study, they will contribute positively to the Pharmaceutical companies, he added.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Sami Shaikh appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Dr Ibupoto for sparing his precious time to preside over the event. He briefed the audience about the academic and co-curricular activities of the Department of Pharmacy and shed light on the importance of the day on the theme of Pharmacy strengthening the health system.

Provincial Drug Inspector, Larkana region, Sahib Khan Mirani said that Pharmacists Day is observed with the aim of supporting initiatives that highlight the contribution that pharmacists make to global health improvement and advancement.

He briefed the participants about the provincial registration of Pharmaceutical companies.

Related Topics

Education Larkana Khairpur Market Event Best Jobs

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

3 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

3 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

4 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

4 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

6 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

6 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

6 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

6 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

6 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan