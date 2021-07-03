UrduPoint.com
Awareness Seminar Of PEC Women Engineer Committee Held At FJWU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Women Engineer Committee held here on Friday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Guests of the seminar were Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi, Chairman PEC, Engr. Suhail Aftab Qureshi and Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor FJWU.

Basic purpose of the seminar was to give awareness to women engineers. PEC under its Punjab chapter has formed the first committee to speed up the regulatory process in the field.

Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi talked about the reforms and initiatives undertaken by PEC for the betterment of the engineering community.

He said that an incubation center for women Engineers and Women Engineers Club would be established in the PEC building to provide a chance to the young engineers to exchange/present ideas and startups.

The center would also provide a platform to women engineers to hold meetings with potential investors for innovative engineering solutions.

PEC's main responsibilities include the provision of facilities to women Engineers at their workplaces and educational institutions. It was also announced that PEC would not provide accreditation to any new Engineering University until they provide all basic required facilities to the female Engineers.

Dr. Saima Hamid congratulated the Women Engineer Committee for arranging their first 'Engineers meeting' in the first women university which is a landmark.

She said that although women are better workers because of their multi-tasking abilities and hence it is necessary to provide them with better infrastructure to enhance their productivity.

She called for the utilization of such platforms for the betterment of the field. She also highlighted the importance of industry academia linkage for capacity building.

Dr Saima assured her full support for the Women engineers and congratulated the PEC executives on the successful execution of their first meeting at FJWU.

