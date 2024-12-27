Awareness Seminar On Balanced Diet & Healthy Lifestyle Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority, organized a seminar and a screening camp on “Balanced Diet & Healthy Lifestyle” at its headquarters.
According to a spokesperson here Friday, FESCO officers and employees were informed about the consumption of healthy food to prevent diseases, food poisoning, diseases caused by poor and contaminated food and their prevention.
The seminar was attended by Director General Admin Ghulam Mujtaba Khan, Director General IT Imdadullah, Superintendent Engineer SE Technical Services Nadeem Akbar Kahlon, and other officers as well as officials.
Speaking on the occasion, FESCO DG Admin Ghulam Mujtaba Khan hailed the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority for organizing the awareness seminar and screening camp.
He thanked the Punjab Food Authority team on behalf of FESCO administration and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir and said that FESCO employees would undoubtedly benefit from this health & diet nutrition program.
