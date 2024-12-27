Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Balanced Diet & Healthy Lifestyle Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Awareness seminar on balanced diet & healthy lifestyle held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority, organized a seminar and a screening camp on “Balanced Diet & Healthy Lifestyle” at its headquarters.

According to a spokesperson here Friday, FESCO officers and employees were informed about the consumption of healthy food to prevent diseases, food poisoning, diseases caused by poor and contaminated food and their prevention.

The seminar was attended by Director General Admin Ghulam Mujtaba Khan, Director General IT Imdadullah, Superintendent Engineer SE Technical Services Nadeem Akbar Kahlon, and other officers as well as officials.

Speaking on the occasion, FESCO DG Admin Ghulam Mujtaba Khan hailed the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority for organizing the awareness seminar and screening camp.

He thanked the Punjab Food Authority team on behalf of FESCO administration and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir and said that FESCO employees would undoubtedly benefit from this health & diet nutrition program.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Punjab Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

2 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

4 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

6 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

6 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

15 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

15 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan