Awareness Seminar On Birth And Death Registration
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Local Government Department of Sargodha Division organized an awareness seminar focused on the importance of timely and accurate birth and death registration. The seminar aimed to educate citizens on the proper procedures, highlight recent changes in regulations, and emphasize the legal significance of registration.
Director Local Government, Asif Iqbal Malik, attended as the chief guest. The event also saw the participation of MNA Iram Hameed, MPA Mian Ikram-ul-Haq, Chaudhry Abdul Razak Dhillon, Deputy Director Amir Sultan Nangiana, Union Council Secretaries, Nikah Khawans, and a large number of local dignitaries and citizens.
Speakers provided detailed briefings on the birth and death registration process, the required documentation, and the legal and administrative implications of delays or inaccuracies.
They underscored that birth registration is not only a fundamental right but also essential for accessing education, healthcare, and legal identity. Any negligence in this regard, they noted, can lead to significant civil and legal challenges in the future.
In his address, Asif Iqbal Malik stated that, in line with the Punjab Government’s directives, steps are being taken to simplify and streamline the registration process. He added that the new rules make the procedure more transparent, citizen-friendly, and integrated with local union councils to ensure accessibility at the grassroots level.
The seminar also called for widespread dissemination of this message through various media and community channels, encouraging citizens to take timely action and contribute to the accuracy and integrity of national records.
