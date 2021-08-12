Awareness seminar on breastfeeding held in Ghalani, Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Nutrition Cell and District Health Administration in collaboration with the Unicef on Thursday organized a seminar and an awareness walk at district headquarters Ghalanai to create public awareness about importance of breastfeeding.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mohmand District, Ghulam Habib, District Khateeb, Mufti Shabir Ahmed, District Health Officer, Dr Hayat Aridi, doctors, health workers, officials of various organizations and large of people.

District Khateeb, Mufti Shabir Ahmed highlighted importance of breast feeding in the light of teaching of islam and said that mother should breastfeed their infants until the age of two years.

District Health Officer, Dr Hayat Aridi said that mother milk was very important for mental and physical growth of newborns and develop immune system to keep children safe from various disease.

District Nutrition Manager, Rahim Sher said that said that infants should be given only mother milk during first six months after birth and afterward additional food be given along with breast feeding until age of two years.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand District, Ghulam Habib asked the tribal elders and Ulema to play their important in creating awareness among masses about breastfeeding, polio and corona virus vaccinations and remove their misconceptions.