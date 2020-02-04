Awareness seminar on Cancer held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library

An awareness seminar to mark the World Cancer Day was organized by Lincoln Corner Larkana, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library Larkana, on Tuesday, for the students of various departments

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar to mark the World Cancer Day was organized by Lincoln Corner Larkana, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana, on Tuesday, for the students of various departments.

Ex-Director Larkana Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (LINAR) Dr. Siraj Ahmed Abbasi was the guest speaker.

He briefed the students about the causes, symptoms and myths related to cancer.

He said that the cancer was the 2nd major cause of human deaths (12.6 percent) after cardiovascular diseases (15.1 percent).

Pakistan is the 7th populous country with estimated cancer incidence of 1,48,041 new cases. While one third of cancer incidents could be prevented by quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy life style, he added.

The session was followed by a question and answers.