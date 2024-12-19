Awareness Seminar On Causes Of Disability, Its Solution, Impacts Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A seminar on the causes of disability, its solutions and its impact on daily life held in collaboration with Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled Hyderabad and The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) at the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled Hyderabad.
Addressing the seminar Dr. Khuram Ansar, deputy director of the Center for Rehabilitation of the Disabled, said that there is a need of the time to raise awareness among the public about disability, its causes and prevention.
He said that among the causes of birth and physical defects, including mother's lack of nutrition or lack of attention to illness during pregnancy, parents' use of drugs and premature birth are important causes.
He said that a disabled person is not guilty of any crime, the main reason behind the disabled person depriveness is that there is no awareness for the their welfare like other developed societies.
Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr. Nisar Ahmed said that violation of traffic law, lack of safety equipment at the workplace, natural calamities and joint problems including weakness of bones also cause disability.
On this occasion, Dr. Parveen Chand, Psychiatrist of Sirsi Institute, said that loneliness and lack of self-confidence, depression, mental and other diseases are also causes of disability in the people of the society.
Stakeholders, NGOs and dignitaries should give full support to the rehabilitation of disabled people, he added
Dignitaries of society, representatives of NGOs and parents of the disabled participated in large numbers.
Recent Stories
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan embassy holds session on Erasmus Plus opportunities11 seconds ago
-
Sindh Police to enforce strict traffic law measures from January15 seconds ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die19 seconds ago
-
Govt takes action against fake website made in name of YSDP: Rind21 seconds ago
-
Awareness seminar on causes of disability, its solution, impacts held24 seconds ago
-
Political instability hampers economic development : Lt. Gen. (retd.) Abdul Qayyum10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Mother & Child care centre Nawabshah20 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar arrested in fake land transfer case20 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme20 minutes ago
-
SEPA Mirpurkhas takes lead in addressing hospital waste management crisis30 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas40 minutes ago
-
Sheraz Durrani appointed as GM PTV Multan Centre40 minutes ago