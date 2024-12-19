Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Causes Of Disability, Its Solution, Impacts Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A seminar on the causes of disability, its solutions and its impact on daily life held in collaboration with Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled Hyderabad and The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) at the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled Hyderabad.

Addressing the seminar Dr. Khuram Ansar, deputy director of the Center for Rehabilitation of the Disabled, said that there is a need of the time to raise awareness among the public about disability, its causes and prevention.

He said that among the causes of birth and physical defects, including mother's lack of nutrition or lack of attention to illness during pregnancy, parents' use of drugs and premature birth are important causes.

He said that a disabled person is not guilty of any crime, the main reason behind the disabled person depriveness is that there is no awareness for the their welfare like other developed societies.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr. Nisar Ahmed said that violation of traffic law, lack of safety equipment at the workplace, natural calamities and joint problems including weakness of bones also cause disability.

On this occasion, Dr. Parveen Chand, Psychiatrist of Sirsi Institute, said that loneliness and lack of self-confidence, depression, mental and other diseases are also causes of disability in the people of the society.

Stakeholders, NGOs and dignitaries should give full support to the rehabilitation of disabled people, he added

Dignitaries of society, representatives of NGOs and parents of the disabled participated in large numbers.

