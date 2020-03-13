UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Seminar On Coronavirus Held In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Awareness seminar on coronavirus held in Multan

An awareness seminar on coronavirus was organized at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University (MNSUA) here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar on coronavirus was organized at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University (MNSUA) here on Friday.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.

Director Epidemic Control Programme South Punjab, Dr Attaur Rehman, apprised the participants about ongoing scenario of viral disease, its severity, precautionary measures and government's steps for prevention from it.

He said that it was blanketed the whole world adding that the pandemic has reached 127 countries so far.

At Multan International Airport around 54,000 people belonging to 70 countries have been screened, he said and added that all 20 suspected cases of the virus admitted at the Nishtar Hospital were tested negative.

Dr Atta advised the audience to wash their hands frequently in a day besides avoiding going to crowded places to refrain from the disease.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali urged upon Health Department to hold awareness seminars to maximum educational institutions.

He said islam had laid stress on cleanliness 1440 years ago saying that it conditioned half of faith of a Muslim.

Later on, a question answer session was also held.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif World Punjab Muslim All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

10 minutes ago

Champions League, Premier League swept aside as co ..

2 minutes ago

3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

SBP injects Rs 1,035.950 billion

2 minutes ago

Chinese Taipei midfielder Chen Po-liang joins Chan ..

11 seconds ago

Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Sialkot

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.