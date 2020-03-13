Awareness seminar on coronavirus held in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar on coronavirus was organized at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University (MNSUA) here on Friday.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.

Director Epidemic Control Programme South Punjab, Dr Attaur Rehman, apprised the participants about ongoing scenario of viral disease, its severity, precautionary measures and government's steps for prevention from it.

He said that it was blanketed the whole world adding that the pandemic has reached 127 countries so far.

At Multan International Airport around 54,000 people belonging to 70 countries have been screened, he said and added that all 20 suspected cases of the virus admitted at the Nishtar Hospital were tested negative.

Dr Atta advised the audience to wash their hands frequently in a day besides avoiding going to crowded places to refrain from the disease.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali urged upon Health Department to hold awareness seminars to maximum educational institutions.

He said islam had laid stress on cleanliness 1440 years ago saying that it conditioned half of faith of a Muslim.

Later on, a question answer session was also held.