Awareness Seminar On COVID-19 Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar on COVID-19 was held at Government Higher Secondary school, Manawala here Thursday.

MPA Firdous Rae was the chief guest in the opening corona awareness session.

While addressing,she said that the government was making all possible efforts to provide the best facilities at hospitals, besides creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.

She urged the participants to guide their dear ones to stay home.

Chief Executive Officer (education) Ali Ahmed Sian said that the objective of today's session was to spread the message of safety from coronavirus through teachers.

On the occasion,Heads of different government schools were present.

