Awareness seminar on crime-free society held Comsat University

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Mirwais Niaz Wednesday said, police have taken concrete steps to eradicate crime, prevention of sexual violence against children and the establishment of a drug-free society.

The RPO was addressing an awareness seminar regarding crime-free society at Comsats University Abbottabad.

In the seminar Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Director Comsats University Imtiaz Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, SSP Investigation Department Ishtiaq Khan, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam General Secretary were present.

He emphasized that drugs are a menace and every member of society needs to play a role in the eradication of the crime while a special force has been established following the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) KPK for this purpose is headed by DPOs, adding the RPO said.

SSP, Investigation, Ishtiaq Khan said that the police have formed a special squad for drug eradication. Ishtiaq Ahmed said that police also organize awareness walks for the masses, during the year 2021 police have recovered 14 kg more Ice drug as compared to 2020 and arrested 133 accused. During the past five months, several drug dealers have been convicted and imposed heavy fines on them, adding he said.