Awareness Seminar On Drug Abuse Held At Govt Higher Secondary School & College Bagnoter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) An awareness seminar on the harms of drug abuse and its prevention was organized at Government Higher Secondary school & College Bagnoter here on Wednesday.
The event was attended by DSP Galiyat Imtiaz Khan, SHO Bagnoter Ahsan Shakoor, teachers, students and a large number of local dignitaries.
Speakers highlighted the devastating social and health impacts of drugs, stressing that drug abuse not only destroys lives but also fuels social disorder and crime. Participants were reminded that drug dealers are criminals of society and it is the duty of every citizen to stand against them.
Addressing the gathering, DSP Galiyat Imtiaz Khan said that Abbottabad Police is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against drugs with the support of the public. SHO Bagnoter Ahsan Shakoor urged students to remain focused on their education and contribute to building a drug-free society.
The participants lauded the ongoing efforts of Abbottabad Police against drug abuse and pledged their cooperation in eliminating this menace from society.
