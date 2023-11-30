Awareness seminar on election process, importance of vote

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Blue Veins, a non governmental organization (NGO) on Thursday organized an awareness seminar here at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the election process and importance of vote.

Females including from minority communities, candidates in the general elections, Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin, Deputy Director Media Coordination Sohail Ahmed Deputy Director Monitoring and Training Muhammad Imran, Assistant Director Gender and Arooba Ali and Aliza Mahfouz of Blue Veins participated in the awareness seminar.

Alize Mahfouz of Blue Veins welcomed the Election Commission team and informed the participants about the objectives of the session.

Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin said about election process, the importance of vote, candidate eligibility and procedure of submission of documents, constitutional and legal framework and measures to be taken for inclusive and credible elections including minority communities and deprived classes.

He gave a detailed presentation on the laws and measures for them.

The participants took keen interest in the session and asked many relevant questions which were answered by Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin.

Apart from this, several women representatives shared their experience and offered some suggestions to increase the turnout in the next general elections. Asif Ali Yasin assured cooperation on behalf of the Election Commission.