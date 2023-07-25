Awareness seminar on election process, participation of youths held

(@FahadShabbir)

District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar at Child Protection Unit regarding the election process and participation of youths

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar at Child Protection Unit regarding the election process and participation of youths.

Addressing the seminar District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Additional Director Social Welfare Mir Hassan Brohi, Manzoor Hussain Mallah, Election Officer Shahbuddin and Focal Person Masroor Ahmed Memon said that on the special directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, Awareness Seminars are being organized in different department of the district for information of youths regarding the entry of vote and election process.

They said the seminar also aims at creating awareness among the new generation about the importance of the vote.

Speakers appealed youths of the area to provide information too the general public about the registration of vote and its importance and cooperate with Election Commission to ensure the registration of vote in more and more numbers.