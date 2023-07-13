Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Fire, Electrocution Due To Short Circuit Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:42 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan Division organized an awareness seminar regarding fire and electrocution due to electricity short circuit.

The seminar was conducted under the directions of DS Railway Hamad Hasan Mirza in which the Rescue 1122 team and railway employees participated.

Rescue 1122 provided practical training while awareness was given about the electric devices used in vehicles and at stations by railway employees.

Rescuers Zahid and Imran informed participants how to provide first aid to those who get electrocuted while keeping the nerves under control instead of getting worried in case of fire due to a short circuit.

Divisional officials besides railway employees participated in large numbers in the seminar.

