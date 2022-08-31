Awareness seminar on gender equality, human rights held

School Education Department South Punjab in collaboration with UNAIDS here on Wednesday organized a seminar at Transgender School set up in Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School to provide awareness and educate the students about gender equality, human rights and HIV/AIDS

Additional Secretary School Education Department South Punjab Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Principal Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Zareen Akhtar and a large number of transgender school teachers, students and educational officers attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that education was the beacon of light that erases the darkness.

He said that it was important in any society to take care of gender equality in the education sector so that transgender people could also get a better position in practical life by reading and writing along with men and women and could serve the country and the nation in various fields of life.

Shani, Jahanzeb, Saju, Saifi, Sajjad and other students of Transgender School presented tableau on the topic of gender equality during the seminar.

On this occasion, Academic Coordinator of Transgender School Qurat-ul-Ain Ejaz, transgender focal person Alishba Shirazi and teachers Madam Musrat, Falaknaz and Rukhsana also participated.