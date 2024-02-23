Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On "Harassment At Work" Held In LUMHS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

A seminar on "harassment at work" was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. More than 200 female postgraduate students participated in the seminar

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujan while addressing the awareness program, stated that the most effective weapon against harassment was its prevention, and it was a process that does not end automatically, and if such issues were not addressed, the incidents of harassment escalates.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that several efforts were being initiated to ensure the safety of women doctors in the university so that our undergraduate and postgraduate female students could work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.

He informed that the university has established women's hostels within a boundary wall of the Campus. All facilities including better security, a new sports complex and transport was being provided. He urged the female students to point out their issues so that the administration takes immediate action.

