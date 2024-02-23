Awareness Seminar On "Harassment At Work" Held In LUMHS
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
A seminar on "harassment at work" was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. More than 200 female postgraduate students participated in the seminar
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A seminar on "harassment at work" was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. More than 200 female postgraduate students participated in the seminar.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujan while addressing the awareness program, stated that the most effective weapon against harassment was its prevention, and it was a process that does not end automatically, and if such issues were not addressed, the incidents of harassment escalates.
The Vice-Chancellor further said that several efforts were being initiated to ensure the safety of women doctors in the university so that our undergraduate and postgraduate female students could work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.
He informed that the university has established women's hostels within a boundary wall of the Campus. All facilities including better security, a new sports complex and transport was being provided. He urged the female students to point out their issues so that the administration takes immediate action.
Recent Stories
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat
Tree plantation drive launched
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held31 minutes ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested31 minutes ago
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper38 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 2638 minutes ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO38 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects40 minutes ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail41 minutes ago
-
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat41 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched41 minutes ago
-
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani41 minutes ago
-
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million56 minutes ago
-
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME56 minutes ago