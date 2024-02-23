Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

A seminar on "harassment at work" was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. More than 200 female postgraduate students participated in the seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A seminar on "harassment at work" was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. More than 200 female postgraduate students participated in the seminar.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujan while addressing the awareness program, stated that the most effective weapon against harassment was its prevention, and it was a process that does not end automatically, and if such issues were not addressed, the incidents of harassment escalates.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that several efforts were being initiated to ensure the safety of women doctors in the university so that our undergraduate and postgraduate female students could work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.

He informed that the university has established women's hostels within a boundary wall of the Campus. All facilities including better security, a new sports complex and transport was being provided. He urged the female students to point out their issues so that the administration takes immediate action.