Awareness Seminar On Hindu Marriage Act Held

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Abdul Ghaffar Somoro has underlined the need for creating awareness about Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2016

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Abdul Ghaffar Somoro has underlined the need for creating awareness about Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2016.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar which was held at district council hall Sanghar for complete implementation of Hindu-Marriage Act 2016, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Among others Rajish Kumar Beradasani, representatives of Hindu Community and a large number of peoples attended the seminar.

The ADC-I Abdul Ghaffar Somro and Rajish Kumar Baradasani urged that every marriage being solemnized under the act should be registered with the concerned authority. They further said that proof of the marriage would offer greater protection to Hindu women, once marriage are registered, they have certain rights and these would be ensured.

Marriage of under 18 years was a crime according to Hindu Marriage act of 2016 for which they should avoid.

