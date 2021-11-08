Awareness seminar on "ICE-Free Peshawar" organized at Agriculture University Peshawar

Agriculture University Peshawar and Police Department Monday organized a one-day awareness seminar "ICE-Free Peshawar" here at main auditorium where speakers calls for joint efforts to protect youth from the menace of drug abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture University Peshawar and Police Department Monday organized a one-day awareness seminar "ICE-Free Peshawar" here at main auditorium where speakers calls for joint efforts to protect youth from the menace of drug abuse.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Commandant Campus Muhammad Hussain Khan and SSP Investigation Peshawar Kokab Farooq attended the event as special guests. The event was attended by a large number of faculty members including Deputy Commandant Campus Niaz Mohammad Khan, Principals of University Public Schools and Colleges, University Administrative Officers, Police Officers and students of the University, Schools and Colleges.

Speaking on the occasion VC Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Commandant Campus Muhammad Hussain Khan, SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq and Dr Anwar Ali Shad underlined the need for arranging awareness seminars and events to create awareness among youth about drug abuse.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht said that teachers should pay special attention to education and research as well as training of students.

The job of educational institutions is not only to award degrees but also to make them active and responsible citizens.

He said that in past trainings were arranged at educational institutions from time to time but now no such training and awareness sessions were arranged. He said teachers should sensitize the students about drug abuse apart from traditional education.

He said that the role of parents is also very important in eradicating drugs making the society drug free.

On this occasion, the students of Literary and Culture Society Agricultural University Peshawar also presented speeches and sketches against drugs and at the end they were also given certificates of appreciation.

SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq told the participants of the event that on the special directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and IGP a team has been formed for prevention of drugs and making KP free from it.

He said collective efforts are needed to make the country drug free as this is not just the work of an individual organization.