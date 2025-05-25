Awareness Seminar On IMEI Tampering, Cloning Of Mobile Handsets Held At MCCI
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Vice President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Muhammad Azhar Baloch, expressed concerns over the increasing trend of IMEI tampering and cloning in mobile phones, calling it a major challenge not only to consumer rights but also to national security.
He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar titled “IMEI Tampering & Cloning of Mobile Handsets” held at the MCCI in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Multan.
The seminar was attended by members of the business community, office-bearers of mobile markets, and traders.
Muhammad Azhar Baloch extended special thanks to PTA Multan Zonal Director Waqas Ahmad and his team for organizing such an informative session. He said that initiatives like these were commendable, as they help raise awareness among the business community and the general public.
“In today’s era, mobile communication has become an integral part of our economy, business, and daily life,” he noted. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with it are also on the rise.” He emphasized the need for joint efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the safe, transparent, and lawful use of technology.
He urged traders and those associated with the mobile device business to take advantage of such sessions and actively participate in future awareness programs.
He also requested PTA to continue collaborating with the Chamber in organizing more such events in future.
Earlier, PTA Multan Zonal Director Waqas Ahmad and Admin Officer Mian Sultan Marl addressed the participants, highlighting that fake IMEI devices, JV chip phones, and patched mobile sets not only endanger users but also pose serious threats to the country’s telecom security.
They revealed that several mobile sets currently available in the market have tampered or cloned IMEI numbers. PTA’s technical teams have already begun inspections, and a nationwide awareness campaign is underway to educate the public.
They clarified that devices with fake or cloned IMEIs were not legally acceptable and hinder security operations such as call tracking and surveillance, in addition to causing significant revenue losses to the national exchequer. Such devices were being blocked through the DIRBS system, and consumers are advised to verify their mobile phones with PTA before purchasing.
The PTA officials further advised businesses and the general public to purchase only certified and PTA-approved mobile brands to protect personal data and avoid any legal consequences. They assured that PTA will continue taking action against such practices and will expand awareness efforts across the country.
During the seminar, mobile dealers and traders also voiced their concerns.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS hosts workshop6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption6 minutes ago
-
FGEHA gears up to launch housing projects in 13 major cities, including the twin cities6 minutes ago
-
"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC26 minutes ago
-
Mother, son shot dead over family feud36 minutes ago
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children46 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District46 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis46 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab56 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters56 minutes ago