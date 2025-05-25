Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Vice President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Muhammad Azhar Baloch, expressed concerns over the increasing trend of IMEI tampering and cloning in mobile phones, calling it a major challenge not only to consumer rights but also to national security.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar titled “IMEI Tampering & Cloning of Mobile Handsets” held at the MCCI in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Multan.

The seminar was attended by members of the business community, office-bearers of mobile markets, and traders.

Muhammad Azhar Baloch extended special thanks to PTA Multan Zonal Director Waqas Ahmad and his team for organizing such an informative session. He said that initiatives like these were commendable, as they help raise awareness among the business community and the general public.

“In today’s era, mobile communication has become an integral part of our economy, business, and daily life,” he noted. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with it are also on the rise.” He emphasized the need for joint efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the safe, transparent, and lawful use of technology.

He urged traders and those associated with the mobile device business to take advantage of such sessions and actively participate in future awareness programs.

He also requested PTA to continue collaborating with the Chamber in organizing more such events in future.

Earlier, PTA Multan Zonal Director Waqas Ahmad and Admin Officer Mian Sultan Marl addressed the participants, highlighting that fake IMEI devices, JV chip phones, and patched mobile sets not only endanger users but also pose serious threats to the country’s telecom security.

They revealed that several mobile sets currently available in the market have tampered or cloned IMEI numbers. PTA’s technical teams have already begun inspections, and a nationwide awareness campaign is underway to educate the public.

They clarified that devices with fake or cloned IMEIs were not legally acceptable and hinder security operations such as call tracking and surveillance, in addition to causing significant revenue losses to the national exchequer. Such devices were being blocked through the DIRBS system, and consumers are advised to verify their mobile phones with PTA before purchasing.

The PTA officials further advised businesses and the general public to purchase only certified and PTA-approved mobile brands to protect personal data and avoid any legal consequences. They assured that PTA will continue taking action against such practices and will expand awareness efforts across the country.

During the seminar, mobile dealers and traders also voiced their concerns.