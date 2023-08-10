Awareness seminar on importance of Federal Ombudsman held at LUMHS

On the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Thursday said that complaints against mismanagement and corruption of any institution are filed in the Federal Ombudsman Office and these complaints are resolved within a period of two months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Thursday said that complaints against mismanagement and corruption of any institution are filed in the Federal Ombudsman Office and these complaints are resolved within a period of two months.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar about the importance of the institution of Federal Ombudsman at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro He said that the Federal Ombudsman Office is active in providing free and speedy justice to people where no fee is charged and no lawyer is required and the complaint could be filed on a plain paper application.

Syed Rizwan Ahmed informed that complaints could also be filed online on website of Federal Ombudsman www.mohtasib.gov.pk and through mobile phone app as well.

He underlined the need of making people aware about the importance of Federal Ombudsman Office so that the people particularly those belong to middle class and poor people could be benefited and their complaints regarding federal institutions could be resolved.

Students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro in large number were present on the occasion.