Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Importance Of Federal Ombudsman Held At LUMHS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Awareness seminar on importance of Federal Ombudsman held at LUMHS

On the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Thursday said that complaints against mismanagement and corruption of any institution are filed in the Federal Ombudsman Office and these complaints are resolved within a period of two months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Thursday said that complaints against mismanagement and corruption of any institution are filed in the Federal Ombudsman Office and these complaints are resolved within a period of two months.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar about the importance of the institution of Federal Ombudsman at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro He said that the Federal Ombudsman Office is active in providing free and speedy justice to people where no fee is charged and no lawyer is required and the complaint could be filed on a plain paper application.

Syed Rizwan Ahmed informed that complaints could also be filed online on website of Federal Ombudsman www.mohtasib.gov.pk and through mobile phone app as well.

He underlined the need of making people aware about the importance of Federal Ombudsman Office so that the people particularly those belong to middle class and poor people could be benefited and their complaints regarding federal institutions could be resolved.

Students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro in large number were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Poor Mobile Hyderabad Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in cre ..

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police enco ..

Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police encounter

13 minutes ago
 NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with gr ..

NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with great fervor & enthusiasm

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage ..

Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage false, fake news

16 minutes ago
 Renowned TV, film actress Roohi Bano remembered

Renowned TV, film actress Roohi Bano remembered

16 minutes ago
 Police constable gunned down

Police constable gunned down

16 minutes ago
KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the f ..

KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the future of meat industry'

24 minutes ago
 Govt, military shares best vision towards facilita ..

Govt, military shares best vision towards facilitation of business, investment: ..

16 minutes ago
 USC starts targeted subsidy on special orders of P ..

USC starts targeted subsidy on special orders of PM

14 minutes ago
 People with low levels of Vitamin K have less heal ..

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

14 minutes ago
 Vaccination essential against 12 kid's diseases: D ..

Vaccination essential against 12 kid's diseases: Dr Jamal

14 minutes ago
 KU VC visits newly renovated Chinese Teachers Memo ..

KU VC visits newly renovated Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan