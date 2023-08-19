Awareness Seminar on "Importance of vote" held in Hyderabad

Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department, Hyderabad Mehboob Zaman has said that people should elect those representatives who change our outdated system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department, Hyderabad Mehboob Zaman has said that people should elect those representatives who change our outdated system.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest in a one-day awareness seminar on the "Importance of Vote" organized by the Department of Social Welfare on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He urged the representatives of social organizations to organize awareness seminars in their respective areas to educate people about the importance of the vote, as according to a survey only 60 per cent of people exercise the right their vote, and if 100 per cent of people would cast their right of vote, that will definitely bring a better change which is necessary for improving our system.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and General Secretary of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain said that vote is the trust of the nation, people should cast their vote as it is the best way to uplift the country. "We have to create awareness among people that they can change the destiny of the country with the power of vote", he added.

Assistant Director Social Welfare Muhammad Raza Memon, representatives of social organizations Abdul Ghaffar Sherwani, Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, Syed Fahimuddin, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and a large number of people belonging to different schools of thought participated in the seminar.