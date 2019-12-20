(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at Government Fatima Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School to raise awareness among the students for elimination of domestic violence against women and prevention of underage marriages.

Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Motivational speaker Dr. Haider Raza Shah, In-charge Woman Complainant Cell Benazir Shah, Additional District Public Prosecutor Mohammad Ali Abbasi, Advocate Fauzia, Principal Government Girls Fatima Higher Secondary School Humaira and other spoke at the seminar.

Speakers emphasized the need of awareness to students and said that domestic violence and underage marriages were a disadvantage in society and for that reason every person in the society has to play its role for prevention of domestic violence against women and underage marriages.

Women victims of domestic violence suffer from psychological problems due to which they fail to properly train their children, the speakers pointed out and said for proper upbringing of future builders, giving women equal rights and to protect them from mental and physical violence, there was a need to raise awareness in every section of society.

The speakers added that the Sindh government has passed laws for eliminating domestic violence against women and preventing underage marriages but due to lack of awareness such cases were not being reported and victims did not get justice.

Speakers emphasized that gender justice should be promoted because it promotes gender equality. They stressed that the barriers in the society that prevent women from moving forward should be removed and legal protection be provided to women so that domestic violence and women's sense of deprivation could be eliminated.

On the occasion the school students also presented speeches and tableaus against gender inequality and domestic violence.