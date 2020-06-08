Awareness seminar on locusts control held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Captain (retd) Saleem Bilal chaired an awareness seminar on locusts control programme Monday.

The seminar was held at the premises of the taluka council hall Mirpur and Agriculture department officials briefed a large number of farmers participating in the awareness meeting on the eradication of locusts, its damages and prevention,.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture department officials briefed about the measures taken by the government regarding locusts control programme.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki said that committees had been formed by the government for awareness and prevention of locusts. These committees would make communication among the concerned departments and the farmers too.