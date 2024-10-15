Awareness seminar on Ombudsman’s role held

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Under the guidance of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Sitara-e-Imtiaz Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a seminar was organized by the Regional Director of the Ombudsman’s Office in Sanghar at the Government Girls Degree College.

The event witnessed active participation from students, who engaged with the Regional Director by asking questions regarding their issues.

The Ombudsman emphasized that any complaints regarding provincial departments can be submitted on plain paper at the Sanghar Ombudsman’s office, free of charge and assuring attendees that their grievances would be addressed.

The Regional Director praised the talent of the students and lecturers, noting that their confidence indicates a promising future for educated and skilled generations. The seminar commenced with a beautiful recitation of the Quran and a Naat (poetry in praise of the Prophet Muhammad). Principal Shabeela Shaheen also briefed the Regional Director on the college's educational standards and performance.

APP/nsm