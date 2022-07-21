Awareness seminar on population control held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar organized by district administration and population welfare department was held on Thursday at Raza hall to sensitize citizens about population control.

The awareness week has been launched while an awareness rally was also taken out led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer.

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti and DO Population Aftab Ahmed Awan were also present.

Population officers and civil society participated in the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that fair distribution of resources was not possible without controlling the population.

In the awareness week, awareness would be created among people regarding the low population.

ADCG said that every citizen should play his due role to control the population.

Mahmood Javed Bhatti also spoke on this occasion and other speakers in the seminar expressed their views regarding population control.