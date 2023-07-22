Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Preventive Measures Of Heart Diseases Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Awareness seminar on preventive measures of heart diseases held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Heath Dr. Javed Akram has stressed on taking precautionary measures to prevent heart diseases and said that Preventive Departments of Cardiology would be established in all cardiology institutions.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the awareness seminar on prevention and precautionary measures of heart diseases, organized by The Friends of Cardiology here Saturday.

The minister asked the doctors to play their role in the best way to serve the patients. The support of Friends of Cardiology is also appreciable, he added.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Professor Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed and Chairman board Institute of Cardiology Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi also attended the seminar.

During the seminar, the experts gave detailed lectures on the prevention and precautionary measures of heart diseases.

VC Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed said that there was a need to spread awareness to avoid heart diseases. The cost of heart disease can be avoided by taking precautionary measures, he added.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that they would work for the improvement of Nishtar Hospital and the Institute of Cardiology.

We will continue to work together for the welfare and health of the people, he expressed.

Assistant Professor Cardiac Surgery Institute of Cardiology Heart Transplant Surgeon Dr. Muhammad Yasir Khan Khakwani told about the new method of bypass treatment "Keyhole Heart Surgery". He said that more than 100 successful operations of "keyhole heart surgery" had been done so far. "Keyhole Bypass Operation" is conducting only in Multan successfully for the last two years, he told.

At the seminar, cardiac experts also gave awareness lectures regarding the prevention of heart diseases.

Related Topics

Multan All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

8 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

38 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

41 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

59 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan