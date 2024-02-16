Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Punjab Ombudsman's Services

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Awareness seminar on Punjab Ombudsman's services

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said the offices of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab are active in providing immediate solutions to the public issues.

He said a series of awareness and guidance was being provided to people to solve their problems so that they could be aware of their rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a special awareness seminar, held at the University of Mianwali on Friday. A large number of professors and students were present in the seminar.

Consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said people should approach the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab for redress of their problems so that their issues could be resolved in time.

He said people should contact the Ombudsman Punjab's free helpline 1050 or register their complaints on the website www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk for immediate and cheap justice. He said that timely resolution of public complaints is the first priority of the office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

He said that for registering complaints, the complainant should submit a simple paper application along with a copy of the identity card and also mention his phone number, while for direct registration of complaints, one could also visit the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab near the District Accounts Office Mianwali (phone number 0459920122).

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Visit Mianwali

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

11 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

18 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

1 hour ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

4 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

4 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan