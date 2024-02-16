Awareness Seminar On Punjab Ombudsman's Services
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said the offices of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab are active in providing immediate solutions to the public issues.
He said a series of awareness and guidance was being provided to people to solve their problems so that they could be aware of their rights.
He expressed these views while addressing a special awareness seminar, held at the University of Mianwali on Friday. A large number of professors and students were present in the seminar.
Consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said people should approach the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab for redress of their problems so that their issues could be resolved in time.
He said people should contact the Ombudsman Punjab's free helpline 1050 or register their complaints on the website www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk for immediate and cheap justice. He said that timely resolution of public complaints is the first priority of the office of the Ombudsman Punjab.
He said that for registering complaints, the complainant should submit a simple paper application along with a copy of the identity card and also mention his phone number, while for direct registration of complaints, one could also visit the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab near the District Accounts Office Mianwali (phone number 0459920122).
Recent Stories
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..
Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluchistan During Naval ..11 minutes ago
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown16 minutes ago
-
KPRA Director General acknowledges World Bank-funded initiatives16 minutes ago
-
NA can be convened within 21 days of polling date: Constitutional expert17 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident17 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic advisory plan for PSL36 minutes ago
-
Expert expresses concern over youth's mental health36 minutes ago
-
KP Forest dept involves students in plantation of of 12mn saplings this spring46 minutes ago
-
President directs Rs3.46 mln payment to heirs of two insurance policyholders47 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur reviews ongoing renovation work47 minutes ago
-
Hue and cry over fake forms 45 unwarranted: Marriyum57 minutes ago
-
Arts college win the basketball from Boys Degree college Larkana57 minutes ago