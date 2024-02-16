SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said the offices of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab are active in providing immediate solutions to the public issues.

He said a series of awareness and guidance was being provided to people to solve their problems so that they could be aware of their rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a special awareness seminar, held at the University of Mianwali on Friday. A large number of professors and students were present in the seminar.

Consultant Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Mianwali Dr. Khalid Hussain Baloch said people should approach the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab for redress of their problems so that their issues could be resolved in time.

He said people should contact the Ombudsman Punjab's free helpline 1050 or register their complaints on the website www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk for immediate and cheap justice. He said that timely resolution of public complaints is the first priority of the office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

He said that for registering complaints, the complainant should submit a simple paper application along with a copy of the identity card and also mention his phone number, while for direct registration of complaints, one could also visit the local office of the Ombudsman Punjab near the District Accounts Office Mianwali (phone number 0459920122).