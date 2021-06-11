UrduPoint.com
Awareness Seminar On Railway Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Operating Superintendent (Safety) Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil Friday said that safety seminars arranged periodically in all the divisions were key to imparting necessary awareness among the railways' officers and operation staff.

He was addressing a conclusion ceremony of two-day seminar on the topic "Train Operations Safety" arranged at DS office Karachi.

He stated that frequency of arranging those safety seminars in all the divisions would be increased further so that officials be well aware with the probable causes of accidents and precautionary measures that could be taken to deter them.

"It is third seminar on safety subject in Karachi division during the fiscal year 2020-21 as the previous two were held on August 11th, 2020 and February 2nd, 2021" stated the COPS (Safety).

He added that safety branch in Pakistan Railways headquarter routinely issues necessary guidelines on safety matters in order to stave off untoward incidents.

