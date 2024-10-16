Awareness Seminar On Religious Minorities At USKT
October 16, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Department of Islamic Studies,University of Sialkot (USKT) organized an awareness seminar on the topic "Religious Minorities in Pakistan:Issues,Challenges and the Way Forward" at the University of Sialkot (USKT).
The chief guest Chairman of Islamic Thought and Culture at the National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad Dr. Riaz Ahmad Saeed,talked about the misuse of blasphemy laws and how it impacts our society.
He shared lessons from the life of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), encouraging kindness and respect for minorities like Christians,Hindus and Jews in our country.
Dr. Saeed also urged teachers and religious leaders to guide students toward peace and tolerance.
Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences,Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik in his ending remarks,appreciated the discussions and focused on creating a more tolerant society.
The event ended with an engaging question-and-answer session.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has always been concerned about the rights of minorities and believes that such seminars promote better understanding and harmony in people.
