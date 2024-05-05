Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Revival Of Cotton Held

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Awareness seminar on revival of cotton held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Agriculture department conducted a seminar on revival of cotton in Peer Juggi Morr in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Kot Addu area.

According to details, the agriculture department was continuously organizing seminars to provide awareness to the cotton growers for obtaining better cotton yield.

Seminar was held at Peer Juggi Morr in which Director Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Division Mahar Abid, former Provincial Minister Ahmed Yar Hanjra, Assistant Commissioner Owais Mangat, Deputy Director Agriculture Muzaffargarh, Agriculture officials, field staff, farmers participated.

Director Agriculture Mahar Abid while addressing the seminar said that cotton was a cash crop and having key importance for the country's economy. He said that the revival of cotton was the prosperity of Pakistan.

He further said that the incumbent government was paying special focusing on revival of cotton. Awareness programs were being conducted and awareness is being provided to the farmers.

He said that cotton cultivation not only benefits the farmer but Pakistan also benefits a lot. Special attention is being given so that farmers can get good yield by cultivating cotton crop on time.

While addressing the seminar, the agriculture officials provide guidance to the cotton farmers on triple gene seed, plant to plant distance, balanced use of fertilizers and protection from various types of insects and diseases.

The farmers participating in the seminar said that the government should provide quality seeds to the farmers and provide loans on easy terms.

APP/shn-sak

1300 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

15 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

16 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

16 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

16 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

16 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

16 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

16 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan