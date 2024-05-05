Awareness seminar on revival of cotton held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Agriculture department conducted a seminar on revival of cotton in Peer Juggi Morr in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Kot Addu area.

According to details, the agriculture department was continuously organizing seminars to provide awareness to the cotton growers for obtaining better cotton yield.

Seminar was held at Peer Juggi Morr in which Director Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Division Mahar Abid, former Provincial Minister Ahmed Yar Hanjra, Assistant Commissioner Owais Mangat, Deputy Director Agriculture Muzaffargarh, Agriculture officials, field staff, farmers participated.

Director Agriculture Mahar Abid while addressing the seminar said that cotton was a cash crop and having key importance for the country's economy. He said that the revival of cotton was the prosperity of Pakistan.

He further said that the incumbent government was paying special focusing on revival of cotton. Awareness programs were being conducted and awareness is being provided to the farmers.

He said that cotton cultivation not only benefits the farmer but Pakistan also benefits a lot. Special attention is being given so that farmers can get good yield by cultivating cotton crop on time.

While addressing the seminar, the agriculture officials provide guidance to the cotton farmers on triple gene seed, plant to plant distance, balanced use of fertilizers and protection from various types of insects and diseases.

The farmers participating in the seminar said that the government should provide quality seeds to the farmers and provide loans on easy terms.

APP/shn-sak

1300 hrs