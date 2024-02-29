Awareness seminar on ‘Role of Women in Punjab Police' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) An awareness seminar regarding ‘Role of Women in Punjab Police’ was held at the expo centre

here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said that City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia,

SSP Operations Hasan Javed Bhatti, and other police officers participated in the session.

Addressing on the occasion, the CPO said that no doubt, women were already playing an

important role in every sphere of life but their role in the Punjab police would be more significant

to curb the crime in the society.

He said that special awareness booths had been set up for the convenience of women

by the Punjab police as well as traffic police at the expo centre.

He said that women could join the Punjab Police on the basis of educational qualifications,

height, chest, race, written test and interviews. They could also join the police department

as lady constable, lady sub-inspector and ASI.