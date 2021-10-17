Awareness seminar on smog held in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Punjab Highway Department (mobile education Unit), a seminar was held here in the city to raise awareness about precautionary measures against fog and smog.

According to a press release issued here, following the instructions received by the Government of Punjab, Punjab Highway Department (Mobile Education Unit) has launched campaign to raise awareness about threats of fog and smog.

In this regard, the department organized a seminar in the city.

Addressing the seminar, Incharge, Punjab Highway Department (Mobile Education Unit) Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Tariq Mahmood said that fog and smog has started in some regions of Punjab province after the fall of winter season.

He said that fog and smog caused several respiratory diseases. He urged drivers must follow traffic rules and instructions to keep them safe from effects of fog and smog.