Awareness seminar on urban land system on Aug 01

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The board of Revenue is set to organize an awareness seminar

on Punjab Urban Land System (PLUS) here on August 1st.

The seminar aims to inform participants about the digitization of

land records and other initiatives undertaken by the Board of Revenue.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners,

and other revenue officers are expected to attend the event.

The seminar will provide detailed information on the PLUS system

and its benefits for the public.