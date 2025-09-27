Awareness seminar on World Population Day held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Department of Health and Population organised an awareness seminar on World Population Day under the theme “Empowered Youth, Balanced Families, Pakistan on the Path to Development.”

Key guests included MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Director Health Services Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, Deputy Director General Population Muhammad Imran, Divisional Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, District Population Welfare Officer Syed Zeeshan Arif, Deputy District Officer Health & Population Dr. Hafza-ur-Rehman, as well as political and social leaders.

Speakers briefed participants on issues related to rapid population growth, reproductive health, and family planning. They stressed that balanced families lead to prosperous families. MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja said empowering youth builds their decision-making capacity and that keeping population aligned with resources is a collective responsibility, not just an individual choice.

He noted that the Punjab government is actively working to achieve a balance between population and resources.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed said the purpose of observing World Population Day is to raise public awareness about the challenges posed by fast-growing populations. Director Health Services Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah emphasized the need to educate the younger generation about balanced families, especially in rural areas, as a country’s progress depends on aligning population growth with available resources. At the conclusion of the seminar, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja presented shields to officers who demonstrated outstanding performance.